Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – About two weeks ago, a PSV driver grabbed the headlines after he drove the vehicle to a police station when he discovered that the students he was ferrying home for midterm break were smoking bhang and drinking alcohol inside the matatu.

His selfless act landed him in trouble with the Sacco management and in the process, he was fired.

Kenyans protested online after he announced on Facebook that he had been fired from 2NK Sacco.

The responsible driver is now having the last laugh after he secured a job with Nyeri County Government.

He will be working in one of the county departments as a driver.

Nyeri Governor shared the good news on his Facebook page and applauded him.

“I wish to celebrate John Maina Muthoni, formerly of 2NK, a heroic driver who courageously reported students upon realizing that they were smoking bhang and drinking alcohol.

Drugs abuse is a crime that breaks the hearts of many parents and ruins the lives of many young men and women and we condemn it at the highest level.

My government will offer him a position as a driver in one of our departments,” he wrote.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.