Thursday, 18 November 2021 – Controversial South African socialite and dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, has once again sparked reactions online after she pulled crazy stunts during a sold out club gig.

The well-endowed socialite jumped on the deejay box and displayed her thick thighs and juicy ‘honey pot’ to him and almost turned him into a zombie.

The seemingly shy deejay couldn’t help but salivate at Zodwa’s juicy goodies.

She posted the video and hilariously captioned it,

“When a deejay struggles to play, I show him heaven,”.

The video comes a few weeks after she was caught on camera allowing men to dip their hands between her thighs while pantiless.

