Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – The frosty relationship between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is set to take a turn for the worse this Friday when Baba storms the Ukambani region, the political bedrock of Kalonzo.

According to sources, Kalonzo is opposed to Raila’s tour.

The Wiper party, according to the source, wanted to take control of Raila’s visit and demanded to plan his trips, organise his calendar and politicians who would speak during his Lower Eastern tour.

Reports indicate that Raila is planning to use Kalonzo’s rivals, Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), to counter the Wiper Party leader, who is under pressure to maintain the status quo as the region’s kingpin.

Kalonzo was reported to have reached out to Kibwana, seeking to convince the Muungano Party to reject Raila’s invitation.

“Kivutha rejected Kalonzo’s plan to oppose Raila.

“The two exchanged words with Kivutha insisting that he would receive and welcome Raila,” sources who spoke on condition of anonymity stated.

On Tuesday, November 9, Kivutha tweeted that Raila invited him to the forthcoming South Eastern Kenya bloc Azimio la Umoja event – The former Prime Minister’s tour.

“I purpose to attend. This is the time to share and digest ideas that will save our country.

“Like the Muungano Party, ODM subscribes to the UTU economic model,” he posted.

This comes even as Kalonzo has hinted at working with Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

