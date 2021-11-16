Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday November 16, 2021 – ODM Governors from the Coast skipped Raila Odinga’s tour of the region to porpularize his Azimio la Umoja initiative.

During the second day of his Coastal tour yesterday, ODM Governors from the Coast including Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Salim Mvurya (Kwale) and Fahim Twaha (Lamu) were nowhere to be seen.

Raila Odinga skipped one function in Kilifi County where he was expected to open party offices due to unspecified reasons.

In Kilifi County, ODM has lost its popularity to the Pamoja Africa Alliance that is led by Governor Amason Kingi.

With all ODM Governors keeping off his rallies, Raila was hosted by ODM Chairman Teddy Mwambire who replaced Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

Apart from Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo and gubernatorial aspirant Gideon Mung’aro, all the other leaders that accompanied Raila Odinga in his Coastal tour were from non-Coastal Counties.

In his tour of the region, Raila Odinga welcomed the aspirants who want to contest for leadership positions under the ODM ticket assuring them of fair nominations.

“The nomination is not an election, but it will help the party to represent us in the General Election,” Odinga said.

There have been calls by Coastal Governors led by Amason Kingi, to have their own party and ditch ODM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST