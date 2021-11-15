Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – Revered human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has revealed how Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, was denied a Visa to travel to Scotland for the climate summit.

According to Mwangi, Raila was scheduled to travel to Scotland with a delegation from Kenya last week but he missed the tour because of visa complications.

Mwangi said United Kingdom Ambassador to Kenya, Jane Marriott, has been insisting that Kenya has a very good relationship and diplomatic ties with her country, but this has been a nightmare because of many saddening activities taking place.

The award-winning photographer said that Raila missed the summit because of the delays that were experienced after he was required to send his passport to Pretoria, South Africa, for formal approval before he could depart and join other high-profile delegates in Glasgow, Scotland.

“If Kenya is a strategic partner for the British as @JaneMarriottUKsays, why are visa applications for Kenyans traveling to the UK processed in South Africa? @RailaOdinga missed the climate conference in Scotland because his passport had to be sent to Pretoria for visa approval,” Mwangi said.

