Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – Upcoming singer, Tanasha Donna, has blamed event organizers after her show in Taita Taveta flopped.

The Gere hitmaker was invited to a club in Taveta over the weekend, where she got a cold reception.

Fans were just staring at her like a stranger as she desperately tried to entertain them, leaving her with an egg on her face.

Tanasha is now blaming event organizers for embarrassing her.

She claims that apart from the poor sound system, the microphone was not working.

But despite the flopped show, she enjoyed scenic views in the beautiful town.

Here’s a screenshot of her post.

