Monday, 29 November 2021 – Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama, Tanasha Donna, had a show over the weekend in one of the local bars where she was embarrassed by fans while performing on stage.

The fans were not feeling her vibes as she was busy trying to entertain them.

Some of the revelers who had turned up at the club were busy on their phones while others were just staring at her like a scarecrow.

Tanasha has been struggling to make a name for herself in the music scene after she broke up with Diamond Platnumz.

She was riding on Diamond’s fame.

Here’s a video of her poorly attended show that she hosted in one of the local bars.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.