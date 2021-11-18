Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 18, 2021 – A storm is brewing in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga revealed that the party will issue direct tickets ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking in Kibra, Raila opined that he was backing the party’s decision to have consensus during primaries ahead of 2022 polls.

He supported either consensus or direct tickets in the nomination of candidates who will vie in various positions in the next elections.

The ODM leader encouraged dialogue among aspirants and urged them to reach a consensus on the best person to fly the party ticket.

Further, Raila stated that in case there are disagreements among hopefuls, delegates and members, the party will issue direct tickets.

“The party will employ four options to nominate its candidates.”

“The first one will be consensus, while the delegates system will be the second option,” stated Raila.

“The third option will involve the use of party members with membership cards and not just IDs (identity cards).”

“Therefore, those who want to be members of the party should take advantage of the ongoing free registration to be able to participate in the primaries,” he added.

However, Raila’s pronouncement has not gone down well with some ODM members, especially presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi, who has been vocal in opposing the direct ticket method.

Wanjigi, in a letter to the Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, accused some party officials of plotting to use “consensus” to handpick its torchbearer for the 2022 presidential race.

He warned that such a method would be an affront on democracy and would kill the party altogether.

The businessman termed the consensus approach a gross violation of the party constitution, vague, improper and clearly flies in the face of the mood of members who wish to participate in a transparent democratic process to reinvigorate the party for the 2022 elections.

