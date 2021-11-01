Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – The National Assembly Speaker and presidential hopeful, Justin Muturi, has questioned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive on the Covid-19 protocols during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kirinyaga County.

Speaking in Mombasa, Muturi stated that what Uhuru did when announcing the easing of the Covid-19 protocols was to ignore matters that are so important to society and prioritize politics.

According to Muturi, it is unfair to restrict church attendance but allow full capacity in public service vehicles, bars and political rallies.

He noted that this directive is ironic since the ones restricted are the only groups that have always ensured the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on Covid-19 are observed.

“Churches and other religious places of worship are the most disciplined in observing these guidelines, yet they always face attendance restrictions,” Muturi noted.

He went ahead to challenge the president to start by restricting attendance in political rallies and other places that do not observe the guidelines, but allow the religious places full capacity.

“Even us politicians are not subjected to any Covid-19 restrictions in our rallies, why restrain attendance in places of worship?” Muturi posed.

He asked Uhuru to immediately call for the removal of attendance restrictions that affect churches and other places of worship.

“The same way we have allowed vehicles, bars and rallies to operate without restrictions, let us also allow churches to operate in full capacity,” he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST