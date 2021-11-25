Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has urged Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to stop bullying Chief Justice Martha Koome.

DP Ruto and his allies have been asking CJ Koome to resign from the Technical Working Committee for Election Preparedness.

In a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Veronica Maina said Koome’s role in the committee created a case of conflict of interest since the CJ is constitutionally required to act as an arbiter in election disputes.

UDA told Koome to “henceforth stop, abandon, desist, refrain, and cease participating in the activities of the committee”.

But Mutua, in a tweet, urged Ruto and his brigade to stop frustrating CJ Koome.

Mutua said Koome is a superwoman Chief Justice and that politicians should stop bullying her.

He said when former CJ David Maraga participated in the election committee, Ruto and his coterie said nothing.

“Politicians, stop BULLYING @CJMarthaKoome. When CJ Maraga participated in the Elections preparedness committee, they said NOTHING.

“Koome is there as chair of the National Council on the Administration of Justice.

“They should STOP attacking her because she is a SUPERWOMAN CJ,” Mutua tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST