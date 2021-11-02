Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 02 November 2021 – A Tanzanian pastor sparked reactions on social media after he advised older men to distance themselves from their wives if they want to enjoy life and live longer.

Preaching to his congregants, the man of God, who is well-known in Tanzania, claimed that men above 50 years who stay with their wives die early due to the tribulations they go through in the hands of their spouses.

“51 years is not an age to stay close to your wife, you will die early,” he said.

He alleged that if you find a man who from January to December is with his wife, his chances of dying early due to stress are very high.

He further said that many men above 50 years have sunk into depression while others have turned into alcoholics because of their wives.

He said before a man hits 50, he should have amassed enough wealth and built a separate house, away from the matrimonial home, where he can move to when his wife starts drama.

