Monday, November 22, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has disclosed what President Uhuru Kenyatta has been telling him about former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Muturi and Uhuru are close drinking buddies for years and their families are also close.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Muturi revealed that on three occasions, Uhuru has told him that he is planning to retire from politics in 2022 alongside Raila Odinga.

On the handshake, Muturi said the handshake has nothing to do with Uhuru’s succession in 2022 and Uhuru and Raila did it to end a long feud between their families.

According to him, the two agreed that Raila would not seek to succeed President Kenyatta, noting that Raila’s awaited December 9 announcement could be his declaration that he will not run for the presidency.

“Raila’s reluctance to declare his planned stab at the presidency is perhaps because of his retirement deal with Uhuru,” Muturi says.

