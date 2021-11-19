Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – Embattled High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe has sought to clear his name from bribery allegations after former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko leaked a video linking him to bribery.

Speaking during an interview, Chitembwe noted that the video, which went viral, was edited by the former governor to frame him.

According to Chitembwe, Sonko was able to access him easily since they were relatives and both grew up in Kwale and that’s why he was able to record him.

“I have known Sonko and his father for years. Sonko’s aunt, the elder sister to his mum, was married to my late cousin.

“Sonko calls me uncle and of course he would come to my place although not frequently,” the judge stated.

On Tuesday, Sonko released a video recording of a meeting between the Judge’s alleged brother soliciting and receiving a bribe on behalf of the Judge.

However, Chitembwe made it clear that all the allegations levelled against him were doctored and tailored to suit a notion that he is not fit to hold office.

The High Court Judge noted that the video was meant to fit a specific narrative as intended by the former city boss after he gave the green light for the swearing-in of Governor Anne Kananu.

