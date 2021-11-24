Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has called for the protection of Mary Nkatha, a woman whose video he leaked implicating Governor Anne Kananu, his former lawyer Cecil Miller and High Court Judge Said Chitembwe.

According to Sonko, he had received sensitive information that Nkatha had been coached to give false information.

He added that Nkatha had been asked to report to Karen Police Station in a conspiracy to defeat justice.

“…she’s not a witness in any of the cases before the Judicial Service Commission, the evidence I have to prove to the world that there’s massive corruption in the Judiciary is sufficient.”

“I know after the video I released yesterday, all of you have been hostile and are planning bad things yet she is not a witness,” Sonko stated.

Nkatha had previously narrated that heavily armed men kidnapped her and gave her a written script, which she would use in response to Sonko’s call.

”They ordered me to read what was written on paper when responding to Sonko’s call at gunpoint,” Nkatha stated.

She also asked for protection and claimed that her life was in danger.

“On Saturday night I was kidnapped by people I know, I later reported the matter to the police on Sunday under OB 14/21/11/21. The Police promised to look into the matter however, all I am asking for is security, since he has been threatening me,” Nkatha stated.

The case will be mentioned on Friday, November 26.

