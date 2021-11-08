Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 November 2021 – Popular Swahili anchor, Mary Kilobi, spent the weekend in Kilifi with her husband, Francis Atwoli.

She posted a video in a yacht cruising through the Indian Ocean and captioned it with a love heart emoji.

Ladies admired her fancy lifestyle after she posted the short clip and concluded that she is safe in Atwoli’s arms.

“You are in his safe hands,” a lady fan reacted to the video.

“Hehe life is goood ooooh besides a rich man ….. You’re definitely my role model …… in terms of securing the bag,” another lady wrote.

Atwoli mostly spends his weekends in Kilifi where he recently built a beach mansion.

Below is a video that his youthful wife posted.

