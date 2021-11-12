Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Socialite Shakilla has made a comeback after taking a long break from social media.

While announcing her comeback, the controversial socialite, who shot to fame after naming some of the top Kenyan celebrities that she has exchanged fluids with, said that she fell into depression due to social media pressure.

She would compare herself with others and feel as if she is stuck in life.

When the situation got worse, she took a break from social media for the sake of her mental health.

“I used to get depressed when I came to these apps and I had to take a break.

“Social media will make you think you are stuck in life while watching people at various stages in life and comparing their lives with yours,” she wrote.

Shakilla’s post impressed Netizens, with many people commending her.

“I love the grown Shakilla. Keep it up girl,” Willy Paul, who threatened to take her to court after she trespassed into his residence while stalking him, commented on the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.