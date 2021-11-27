Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 November 2021 – Renowned city preacher, Rev. Lucy Natasha, has finally found a man to warm her heart.

The beautiful preacher subtly hinted that she is off the market through her social media pages and shared photos alongside the lucky man who has managed to sweep her heart.

“He has made everything beautiful in its time,” she wrote and shared cute photos with her boyfriend, who is identified as Prophet Carmel.

Her followers flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages after she shared the good news.

“Congratulations Reverend Natasha. God is always on time.

“I am so happy for you. This is a great day.

“God doesn’t forget his own. Glory to God,” one of her followers wrote.

“Congratulations. God is never late. He rewards those that seek him diligently,” another follower added.

Below are photos of Reverend Natasha and her Indian boyfriend, Prophet Carmel.

