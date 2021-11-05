Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 5, 2021 – Sirisia MP, John Waluke, has lectured Deputy President William Ruto like a child for allegedly meeting Kieleweke leaders at night.

Kieleweke is a faction in the Jubilee Party associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta while Tangatanga is a faction associated with the second in command.

Speaking in Sirisia on Friday, Waluke, who had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to his constituency, said some Kieleweke members have been meeting the DP at night to avoid being seen in cameras with him.

Waluke publicly asked the DP in front of the crowd to stop meeting such kinds of individuals who are afraid to join his team for fear of victimization by the state.

“Naibu was rais sisi hatutaki Siasa za usiku,” he argued as the crowd broke into cheers in a show of agreement.

When he took back the microphone, the DP avoided making any comments on Waluke’s plea.

In the past, the DP alleged that many leaders in Kieleweke support him but cannot join his team for now because they fear being targeted by President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government.

