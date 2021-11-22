Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 November 2021 – Ann Shiko, the ex-wife of popular Akorino gospel singer, Allan Aaron, has revealed that her parents died when she was very young.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of four said she lost her parents when she was in primary school.

Her mother died when she was in class 4 while her father died when she was in class 5.

Both of her parents died of HIV/AIDS.

“My mother died when I was in class four and my dad died when I was in class five.

“They both died of HIV AIDS,” she said.

After her parents succumbed to the virus, her uncle took her in and raised her.

However, she faced discrimination because many people thought she was also sick.

“Most people thought I was sick since I was the one taking care of my mum.

“No one wanted to take care of us. My brother became a tout in form one.

“My uncle took me in although his wife was not for the idea,” she said.

Shiko got married to gospel singer Allan Aaron in 2009.

Together they sired four children but he left her after he got a visa and went to America.

