Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – Popular bongo musician Harmonize alias Konde Boy is madly in love with his new Australian girlfriend.

He introduced his pretty ‘bae’ to fans through his Instagram page and confessed his undying love for her.

He also vowed to be there for her forever.

“Been Waiting For this Moment to Tell Everybody Wat You meen to me …!!!! 🥲 I jus Wanna Love You in This Life And Respect Every Woman…!!!! Like Sister ❤ Friend ❤ Auntie ❤ mum ❤ Promise to be there For You LIFE TIME ⏲️ WELCOME TO MY WORLD QUEEN (B) @briana__tz 👸” he wrote.

He went ahead and unfollowed over 200 people that he had followed just to please her.

Apparently, he wants to give her special attention and that is why he has decided to unfollow other people and just follow her.

“I love everybody out there but I just wanna follow the woman of my life so don’t feel like I don’t love and respect you after unfollow. You means a lot to me life” he said.

Here are photos of his beautiful girlfriend.

