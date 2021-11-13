Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have savagely attacked Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, who on Friday attacked the second in command.

On Friday, during Azimio La Umoja meeting in Makueni County, Governor Mutua attacked DP Ruto by branding him a thief of public money.

He also led governors Kivutha Kibwana(Makueni) and Charity Ngilu(Kitui) in endorsing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking during Ruto’s rally in Thika, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wa, said that the Ukambani leaders have zero agendas for the country that’s why they spent the whole day discussing DP Ruto in their meeting.

He added that Ruto’s opponents are slowly acknowledging the bottom-up approach and that’s why they spend most of their time discussing him.

Kimani went ahead and accused governor Mutua of losing his wife to a boy and termed him as a useless man.

“Iko governor jirani hapa mwenye juzi amenyang’anywa bibi na kijana mzuri si mnajua huyo governor?

“Na shosho mwingine governor mwizi kuliko wale wezi wengine wote Kenya si mnajua huyo shosho?” Ichung’wah posed.

“Niliona jana wameshikana na ule mganga wa kitendawili wakafanya ajenda ya mkutano wao kutoka kwa maombi mpaka kufunga ni William Ruto, ni kumaanisha ata hao wanaelewa mpango ni bottom-up na form ni hustler na rais ni Ruto.” Ichung’wa added.

