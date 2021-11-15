Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has finally responded to his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi, who cast aspersions on his Sh 6,000 social protection fund vision.

Mudavadi, who spoke on Sunday, termed Raila Odinga’s promise as untenable asking him to tell Kenyans where he will get the money from.

But Raila Odinga, who was speaking during the Azimio La Umoja meeting in Kilifi County on Monday, urged Mudavadi to shut up and instead concentrate on his manifesto because he is also vying for the presidency in 2022.

Raila maintained that his promise is not a lie and he knows where the money will come from.

“Some people have been asking about where I will get the money I am promising to give to the families without income.”

“I even heard Mudavadi oppose it but then I would like to state that the 6,000 shillings I am talking about should be less of his concern,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST