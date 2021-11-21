Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 21, 2021 – There was drama on one of the busy roads in Nairobi after a middle-aged man was abducted by unknown people believed to be undercover DCI officers.

In a video shared online by KTN anchor Ken Mijungu, the missing man, identified as Sammy, is seen being ordered to get out of his posh Bentley before being bundled into a white Subaru.

The dramatic incident happened on Friday as members of the public watched and according to the prominent journalist, the abducted man has not been found since then.

His family has not gotten any information from the police concerning the incident.

‘’What is going on in our beloved country? They take you in broad daylight.

“Sammy has been missing since Friday evening.

“No explanation whatsoever to his DISTRAUGHT family’’ Mijungu wrote.

Below is the video of the dramatic incident.

