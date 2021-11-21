Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, November 21, 2021 – There was drama on one of the busy roads in Nairobi after a middle-aged man was abducted by unknown people believed to be undercover DCI officers.
In a video shared online by KTN anchor Ken Mijungu, the missing man, identified as Sammy, is seen being ordered to get out of his posh Bentley before being bundled into a white Subaru.
The dramatic incident happened on Friday as members of the public watched and according to the prominent journalist, the abducted man has not been found since then.
His family has not gotten any information from the police concerning the incident.
‘’What is going on in our beloved country? They take you in broad daylight.
“Sammy has been missing since Friday evening.
“No explanation whatsoever to his DISTRAUGHT family’’ Mijungu wrote.
Below is the video of the dramatic incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
There is something wrong with Uhuru government and who ever is calling the shorts he must think twice, uhuru government is rotten especially in police,GSU,Prisons plus Defense forces and many more and only the junior officers who are suffering innocent,the most corrupt are the top guys with pot bellies like pregnant rats kazi nikunyamba kwa office they don’t know anything you can’t abdicate people like dogs on the streets we have protocols Listen to those under your supervision. Really listen. Don’t act as if you’re listening and let it go in one ear and out the other. Faking it is worse than not doing it at all.Good bosses focus their attention, and their people’s efforts, on the small number of things that matter most. The best bosses learn when they can and should ignore the least important demands from others. But some demands can’t be avoided even though they have little, if any, impact on people or performance. In such cases, it might be wise to do a quick and crummy job so you can ‘check the box’ and quickly move on to more crucial chores.
Uhuru needs some new brooms.