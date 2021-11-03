Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 November 2021 – Comedian Eric Omondi took to social media and revealed new details regarding the paternity test of a child he allegedly sired with renowned TV journalist Jacque Maribe.

Omondi claims that he met Jacque in 2012 during an office party and after getting drunk, one thing led to another.

At that time, she was reportedly dating seasoned TV journalist Sam Ogina.

“So, we met at Radio Africa in 2012. I was working at Radio Jambo and Jacque was working at Kiss TV. So, one random night after a Radio Africa Staff Party and after a few bottles of whiskey and wine glasses, Jacque and I happened,” he wrote in part.

She then reached out to him 2 months later, claiming that she was pregnant after the encounter.

He was shocked since they used protection.

He then requested a DNA test to establish whether he was responsible for the pregnancy but she declined.

He went on to claim that throughout Jacque’s pregnancy, they barely saw each other.

They reconnected a few months later after the baby was born.

“During the entire pregnancy nothing happened and we barely saw each other. Roughly 4 months after the baby was born, Jacque called me and asked me if I would help or be part of the baby’s life.

“I asked her for a DNA test so that I could comfortably be part of the baby’s life and SUPPORT fully. She got very offended and refused my request,” he added.

Eric claims Jacque has completely refused to carry out a DNA test, 7 years down the line.

He is ready to take responsibility if a DNA test proves he is the biological father of the 7-year-old boy.

