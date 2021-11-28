Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 November 2021 – Shock and grief has engulfed Standard Media Group after a journalist attached to the giant media house was found dead inside his house.

The deceased journalist and well-known cartoonist, identified as Joshua Nanjero Bisengo, went missing for a week and was later found dead in his house in one of the estates in Nairobi.

His colleagues got worried after he abruptly stopped posting on his Facebook account and went silent last week.

When they tried calling him, they realized that his phone had been switched off.

The deceased’s niece, identified as Lovey Shirley, confirmed his demise through social media.

“Rest in Peace, uncle. I cannot believe that you are no more,” she posted on his timeline.

His death comes barely a week after he celebrated his birthday.

Bisengo ran a famous cartoon column in the Nairobian Newspaper, which is owned by Standard Media Group.

Dubbed, The Peculiar with Josh Nanjero, the journalist usually shared stories by drawing cartoons as he narrated the stories.

Below are photos of the deceased journalist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.