Friday, November 5, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has surprised everyone after he stepped down from some of his lucrative roles in Parliament to fully focus on his 2022 presidential bid.

Through communication to the media, Muturi stated he will relinquish three major international Parliamentary group positions to focus on the country’s top job campaigns.

He currently holds the position as the chairman of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and African Parliamentarians Network Against Graft (APNAC) as well as the Global Organisation of Parliamentarians Against Graft (GOPAC) as the Vice-Chair.

Muturi has been serving as the chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association for over five years now.

This is an international body that brings together Legislators from across commonwealth countries.

It champions democracy and enhanced parliamentary practice.

In his role at APNAC, he also serves as the chairperson.

The body under the leadership of Muturi has been coordinating, involving, and strengthening the capacities of African parliamentarians to address graft and promote good governance.

Another role that he is ready to relinquish is that of the GOPAC, where he serves as Vice Chairman since his appointment in 2019.

GOPAC was founded in October 2002 as a result of a Global Conference in Ottawa, Canada.

The forum brings together 50 countries in all regions of the world.

The Kenyan DAILY POST