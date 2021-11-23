Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will beat Deputy President William Ruto hands down if elections are held today.

This is according to the latest opinion poll conducted by Ruto’s UDA Party itself.

In the Twitter poll, the UDA Party asked fans to retweet if they support William Ruto’s presidency or like if they support Raila Odinga’s presidency ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“Who do you think has better plans for Kenya?” the poll asked.

But to UDA’s utter surprise, the poll results showed that Raila Odinga has massive support than William Ruto.

What was more surprising is that Raila got so much support even from UDA social media followers who everyone would automatically think they support a Ruto presidency.

The poll, which was started on November 22, showed Raila leading with 1,463 likes against Ruto’s 497 retweets as of Tuesday, November 23.

The results of the poll come after a survey by TIFA showed that Raila Odinga’s popularity is rising as William Ruto’s is slowly declining.

According to the TIFA poll, Ruto enjoys 38 percent popularity among voters while his main opponent Raila Odinga has 23 percent.

This was a decrease because, in June, when the poll agency conducted a similar survey, the Deputy President enjoyed 39 percent support while Raila Odinga had 8 percent.

The ODM leader witnessed an increase from 8 percent in June to 23 percent in November.

The poll results elicited criticism from William Ruto, who accused his opponents of sponsoring the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST