Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, may be feeling jittery after his closest friend and ODM Deputy Party Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, also hinted at dumping him for a better option ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Oparanya, who has been rooting for the unity of the Luhya community, said he was ready to ditch Raila Odinga’s ODM if ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula would dissolve their parties to form a regional political party.

“I am ready to leave ODM if Mudavadi and Wetang’ula dissolve their parties to form a party that will unite all the Luhyas,” Oparanya said.

According to the former Council of Governor’s Chairman, he has been persuading the One Kenya Alliance principals to fold their parties in search of the elusive Luhya unity.

He noted that Mudavadi, who is angling to be the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) flag bearer in the 2022 presidential elections, will not win if he will not unite the Luhya community.

He said the unity of the Luhya can only be achieved if the region will have one strong party, which would then guarantee that the Western side will vote as a bloc.

Oparanya’s remarks come barely a day after the former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale urged the duo to fold their outfits and form one strong political party the Luhya community will use to negotiate for power at the national level.

The Kenyan DAILY POST