Monday, November 1, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of threatening One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders, who are unwilling to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

OKA leaders are Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, and Ford Kenya supremo, Moses Wetangula.

Uhuru has already convinced Gideon Moi to support Raila Odinga but other leaders, including Kalonzo Musyoka, have refused.

According to Duale, Uhuru has sent emissaries to Kalonzo, threatening him with dire consequences should he fail to endorse the Son of Jaramogi.

“Kalonzo fears speaking out but he is also being threatened by Uhuru and the deep state.

“It is now clear that next year general elections will be between Ruto and Uhuru’s project,” Duale stated.

Duale ‘s statement has also been confirmed by Mudavadi who said deep state and some state functionaries are forcing some OKA leaders to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST