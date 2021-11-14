Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 14, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is scared of openly supporting his handshake partner, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ahead of the 2022 poll as this may polarise the country.

This is according to political analyst Nafula Kisiang’ani.

The social development consultant and political analyst underlined the fact that Kenya’s politics is majorly based on community affiliations and aligning with kingpins.

He noted that endorsing the ODM leader would be detrimental to Raila’s own ambitions as witnessed in 2002 when Mzee Daniel Arap Moi endorsed Uhuru Kenyatta for President on a KANU ticket.

Uhuru was then dubbed a state puppet and project, a title that is also being used to describe Raila ahead of the 2022 General Election.

To avoid being caught in the middle of the row and battle for Mt Kenya region, Uhuru has resorted to support Raila secretly and at the same time not antagonizing Ruto’s followers.

According to Kisiang’ani, Uhuru is using his allies to speak to Mt Kenya residents. These include Nyeri Town and Kieni MP’s Kimani Ngunjiri and Kanini Kega respectively.

Uhuru has also sent out Mt Kenya elders and businessmen such as media mogul Samuel Kamau Macharia (SK Macharia) who urge the region to rally behind Raila.

At the same time, the President has avoided antagonizing DP Ruto’s background. As part of his plan to connect with residents of any region he tours, Uhuru usually speaks to crowds that gather on highways.

The Head of State further seizes these opportunities to address key political issues he would not have spoken on at official and national events.

In several tours he has made to Rift Valley, Uhuru has kept away from breaking protocol for fear of facing backlash from the DP’s loyal followers and sycophants.

And to cap it all, Uhuru is championing for a coalition between Raila and One Kenya Alliance principals, Gideon Moi (KANU), Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper).

Besides, he is also pushing for Jubilee and ODM to form a coalition ahead of 2022.

