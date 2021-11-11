Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta might have enjoyed every bit of the stoning of Deputy President William Ruto in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political bedroom of Kondele, in Kisumu County, yesterday.

This was revealed by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who claimed that Uhuru was pleased with the violence against Ruto in Kondele.

In a social media post, Moses Kuria insinuated that President Uhuru Kenyatta rejoices when violence is meted against his opponents.

He noted that the Head of State enjoyed the scenes from the Kibra by-elections in 2019, where there was violence against Ruto allies.

“After the violence in the Kibra by-election, we had a Mt. Kenya meeting at Sagana.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to have somehow enjoyed the violent show in Kibra and actually made fun of it.”

“The Handshake was all about a culture of tolerance and political decency or so we were told.”

“But I am sure wherever Uhuru Kenyatta is, he must be laughing and having a blast looking at the videos from Kondele,” Moses Kuria wrote.

The stoning of Ruto in Kondele yesterday has attracted the attention of his allies and opponents in the political space.

Many have condemned the actions, calling for political tolerance as the country nears the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST