Tuesday, 23 November 2021 – The man who allegedly killed BBC Senior Manager, Kate Mitchelle, did so as his fianceé Michelle Akinyi waited for him in their room one floor below at the same hotel.

According to detectives, Mr. Tamati Mauti, who is suspected to have strangled Mitchelle to death on the eighth floor of the Ibis Styles Hotel in Westlands after a scuffle, had booked into a hotel room on the seventh floor with his fiancé.

He left his fiancé in the room and went to have some drinks with the BBC manager and after a few drinks, he followed her into her room.

Police found Mitchelle’s body lying in the bathroom after the hotel management raised the alarm and dialled the St John’s ambulance service, whose staff quickly arrived at the scene.

The paramedics confirmed that she was dead.

As detectives were combing the scene, they discovered another body on the first floor.

After a brief check in the guest’s documents at the hotel, they established that the second dead person was Mr. Mauti.

The bodies were then moved to the mortuary.

On the seventh floor, Ms. Akinyi, who had no clue what had happened, and had waited for her boyfriend the entire night, was worried.

She only got to know of Mr. Mauti’s death at Kilimani Police Station, where she was taken to record a statement.

“She was beyond shocked when the detectives brought her in for questioning.

“She quickly identified the body of her boyfriend and this is when we even knew that they had planned to wed this December,” Kilimani Sub-county Police Commander Muturi Mbogo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.