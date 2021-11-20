Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Police have pieced together how convicted Kamiti Maximum Prison escapees travelled from Nairobi to Kitui County, and are currently tracking down an unknown individual roped into the case.

An Assistant Chief at Kamuluyuni area in Kitui detailed that the three, Musharaf Abdalla, Mohamed Abdi Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo, were ferried by a private car from Kamiti Prison to the village.

Nyamai Kalenga, who interacted with the three fugitives, disclosed that one of the convicts explained in detail how they traversed over 160 kilometres from Kamiti, circumvented police roadblocks, and interacted with residents in disguise.

“They first told me that they came to Machakos direct from Kamiti (using a private car). From Machakos, they boarded a public van to Kitui, where they also hoped into another PSV to Endau in Mwingi West,” Kalenga recalled the escapees’ narration.

The three convicts resorted to walking through the bushes rather than the highway as they feared bumping into police or a mob.

They were reported to have spent the night near a water point and woke up at dawn to proceed with their journey.

The convicts, seemingly without a plan on how they would feed and move across the dry land, opted to reach out for help from a woman at the water point.

Musharaf was sent to interact with the woman and plead for help.

At first, he was afraid of approaching the woman so as not to blow off their cover but gathered courage and the woman offered him a bottle of water before she continued with her journey.

The two would meet later on when the three appeared at her door before dusk asking for more drinking water before they were apprehended.

Police are also still trying to unravel how the trio got money to purchase their necessities and a mobile phone for communication.

The Kenyan DAILY POST