Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Chaos rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Kisumu after a group of rowdy youth disrupted his meeting in the low-income area of Kondele on the outskirts of the city.

Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the youth who had blocked the Deputy President’s convoy at the Kondele Roundabout.

Ruto was forced to cut short his address and alter his plans after the youth started hurling stones at his convoy.

But according to the police, Ruto knew way before that he would be stoned in Kondele but he went there anyway.

National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso stated that Ruto ignored their warning and disregarded intelligence reports which indicated that the crowd in Kondele would be hostile.

He noted that the police had gathered Intel that there was tension between local political groups over funds that were released to the groups.

Ruto’s security detail was informed of the situation and advised to cancel the Kondele visit but they ignored the directive.

Shioso stated that the chaos was a result of two rival groups, who were throwing stones at each other over the campaign funds.

