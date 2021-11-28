Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 28, 2021 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for allegedly transporting his supporters from the Nyanza region to attend his Azimio La Umoja meeting in Nyeri County on Saturday.

Nyoro said that while on his way to Nairobi on Friday, he came across several school buses from Nyanza in the area.

“I saw the one for Rarieda High school, the other one was Kisumu High, the other one was Kondele boys.

“Others were Homa Bay girls, a school from Siaya county, and I wondered if school drama festivals or school games were happening in our area… I was told that the people were attending Raila’s meeting,” Nyoro said.

He questioned the need to transport people from the other part of the country to attend the meeting yet the meeting was meant for the locals.

“This proves that these people have realized that they do not have supporters in Mt Kenya region that is why they are coming with their supporters.”

He continued, “If you were to ask one of the supporter’s greetings in Kikuyu language, they won’t answer you because they have just been brought to clap and cheer.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST