Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – Marini Naturals CEO, Michelle Ntalami, confirmed her break up with Makena Njeri on Monday and accused her of cheating on her with multiple women.

Michelle revealed that an unidentified married woman and another woman who is a public figure are among the women that Makena was secretly cheating on her with.

Although she didn’t disclose their names, it’s now emerging that Bien’s wife Chiki Kuruka is the unnamed public figure that Michelle was talking about.

Chiki Kuruka is reportedly a member of the LGBT community and she has been dating Makena behind Michelle’s back.

Bien allegedly knows his wife is a member of the LGBT community and he is comfortable with her orientation.

He said in a recent interview that they are in an open marriage.

Here are some receipts that Edgar Obare got concerning Chiki’s affair with Makena Njeri.

