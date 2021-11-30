Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati’s move to sideline himself from the elections committee has attracted support and criticism in equal measure from Kenyans.

In a letter dated Monday, November 29, IEBC withdrew from the elections planning committee for the 2022 general election, citing that the team was infringing the independence of the body.

He informed members of the National Multi-Sectoral Consultative Forum on Election Preparedness and its Technical Working Committee that IEBC would not conform to the pressure to give up on its election mandate as stipulated in the Constitution.

Chebukati’s decision to withdraw from the crucial committee just months to next year’s poll has rubbed a section of Kenyans the wrong way.

Some argued that Chebukati, who presided over the 2017 election, including a repeat poll, could be having other motives behind infringement of the independence of the body.

This is because Chebukati worked well with the former Chief Justice David Maraga in the 2016-2017 elections planning committee, but is unwilling to work with the current CJ Martha Koome on the same.

They termed the move as ‘misplaced anger,’ saying that they can no longer trust him unless he gives a genuine reason as to why he has withdrawn from the committee.

Some are attributing the unprecedented move by Chebukati to the perceived, bad blood between him and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

“Misplaced Anger. We can no longer trust Chebukati. Politics ya pesa nane. When CJ Maraga chaired that one it was just right then.

“Now CJ Kome is being told to step aside. HYPOCRITES!” Benedict Owuor Stated.

“Chebukati, just like Mutunga, dislikes Raila but hides behind office and law,” a comment from Real Dismus read.

This arose from the fact that former CJ Maraga chaired the elections preparedness committee meeting in September 2016, and worked well with Chebukati.

The Kenyan DAILY POST