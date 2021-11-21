Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 November 2021 – It’s now emerging that BBC journalist, Kate Mitchell, whose body was found lying in her hotel room in Nairobi on Friday, was strangled to death by a man she was seen with earlier at the same hotel.

According to preliminary investigations, the man also died after he jumped from the room they were sharing on the eighth floor while trying to escape from the scene of the crime.

“The suspected culprit had jumped off the eighth floor of the hotel through the room’s window after sensing that the hotel security might be after him,” Nairobi Regional Commander Augustine Nthumbi said.

When detectives arrived at the crime scene, they found Mitchelle’s hotel room’s door locked from inside.

As they were combing the scene, they noticed some broken window choppings that were lying on the floor.

Upon checking through the window, they saw a man’s body lying on the ground.

The hotel’s management confirmed that she had checked into her hotel room with the man.

The motive of the killing is yet to be known.

Mitchelle was in charge of BBC Media Action’s Senior Projects in the Ethiopian office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.