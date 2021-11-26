Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 26, 2021 – With barely 9 months to the 2022 General Election, new details have emerged that Deputy President William Ruto may never make it to the finish line, at least not with the high octane political ending that he envisioned when he launched his presidential campaigns way ahead of the rest.

This is after it emerged that he is running out of funds to support his political activities around the country ahead of 2022.

Speaking during an interview, Political analyst Erick Ragalo alleged that Ruto’s pocket are drying up as days go by and that if he does not do something about it very first, it could cripple his entire campaign.

According to Ragalo, the money Ruto is giving now is not the same amount he used to give 6 months ago when he had started popularising his bottom-up economic model ahead of 2022 polls.

“I think DP Ruto is running out of funds because the money he used to dish out six months ago is not the same,” Erick Ragalo alleged.

“Running for the presidency is not for the faint-hearted because it costs an arm and a leg to mount a presidential campaign. Candidates must be ready and willing to spend billions to run for president in Kenya,” he added.

This comes even as his formidable competitor Raila Odinga seems to have hit the ground running with his Azimio La Umoja campaign slogan which is slowly but surely gaining traction among the populace.

Ruto has been dishing out money to churches and other groups of people such as mama mboga and Boda Boda guys as early as 2018 when his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta began to crumble due to Raila Odinga’s handshake with the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST