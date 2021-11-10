Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, has opened up on her relationship with Rachael Ruto, the wife of Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Ida stated that her relationship with Rachel at the moment is strained and uncomfortable.

She noted that despite her being easy with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, the current political situation has strained her friendship with Rachel.

Ida went on to state that despite being cordial friends with Rachel, at the moment they do not meet often.

“With Margaret, we are easy but for Rachel, I know with the current political situation, she may not be comfortable but what Kenyans should know is that politics is not enmity,” Ida stated.

“In fact, we are friends although we don’t meet often.

“But I need not ask for permission from anyone to meet anybody.”

“There are certain decisions that I can also make.

“If I need consultation, I’ll consult, but there are certain decisions I can make as a human being,” she insisted

Justifying her sentiments, Ida noted that Ruto may not allow Rachel to engage her because of the current political atmosphere.

“Even with Rachel we would be easy, but I know it won’t be easy for her.

“The spouse may not allow her to engage me for obvious political reasons. He may not like it.”

In a past interview, Ida had stated that her relationship with Rachel was closer than that with Margaret and even Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Initially, Ida opened up on admiring Rachel Ruto for her strong religious background but currently, that may not be the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST