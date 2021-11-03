Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – A Kenyan police officer has struck a deal with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to surrender Sh 26 million in his bank account after it was established his net worth is Sh 47 million.

Jamal Bare Mohammed, who is a traffic police officer based in Garissa, admitted that he had been collecting bribes along Garissa –Thika highway.

The proverbial 40 days of a thief finally reached for Bare after concerned citizens raised alarm and EACC set a trap for him in 2017.

EACC tracked the corrupt traffic officer and recorded him receiving bribes after members of the public made a complaint.

In their presentation in court, EACC said that they established that Bare had cumulative assets, cash and land valued at Sh47 million. He had banked Ksh26 million, which was frozen through a court order.

In a deal with EACC, the disgraced traffic officer agreed to surrender the Sh26 million in a bid to settle a case that has been pending in court since 2017.

“The sum of Sh26, 193,071 held in Equity Bank account number (withheld) in the name of Jamal Bare Mohamed be and is hereby forfeited to the government,” the agreement adopted by Justice James Wakiaga stated.

The EACC said Bare started negotiating with the anti-graft body in 2020 and made a proposal for a settlement.

Article 252(1)(b) of the Constitution allows the EACC to negotiate, ask for conciliation or mediation.

The anti-graft agency said it rejected Bare’s initial proposals because the figure he was seeking to surrender was considered small and that his explanation of how he made the money was not satisfactory.

Justice Wakiaga allowed Bare to keep other assets amounting to Sh 21 million including a piece of land in Thika.

The Kenyan DAILY POST