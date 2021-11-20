Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – A family has released CCTV footage of a witch doctor who sneaked into their home at night.

The witch doctor, who was fully dressed in regalia associated with occult practices, was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the home dancing while performing strange rituals within the compound.

He was probably sent by someone to bewitch the family that seems well off.

The video was shared on social media by one of the family members with the caption, ‘Always pray before you sleep.’

Just watch the footage below.

