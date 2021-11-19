Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – A 24-year-old man is in custody after his plans to rape his own grandmother last night at around 1 am, failed to materialize.

Stephen Mutua Mutala from Kalongo sub-location in Makueni County attempted to commit the abominable act after breaking into his 86-year-old grandmother’s house and creeping into her bed.

He then grabbed her by the neck and covered her mouth before attempting to rape her.

The granny in her sunset years screamed in despair as she fought off her attacker, with all the strength that she could gather.

This alarmed the frustrated suspect, who stormed out of the house after hitting her grandmother’s leg with a chair, leaving her writhing in pain.

A manhunt was immediately launched in search of the suspect who has since been arrested by detectives and is being processed for arraignment.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.