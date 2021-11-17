Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – Safaricom has come to the rescue of unsuspecting Kenyans who were duped into contributing towards Shirleen Mukami’s fake cause.

Shirleen had received immense financial support after her story went viral on Twitter.

She narrated how she had been abandoned by the child’s father, claiming that she had been forced to drop out of school to raise the child.

She said that she had launched an organization dubbed ‘Baby Shower Sisters’ that would help support other young mothers facing similar situations in life.

The 20 year old single mother of one and her baby daddy, Kenneth Gachie Kabuga, popularly known as Cabu Gah, had raised Ksh 814, 117 before it was discovered that the story was scripted to hoodwink Kenyans.

Blogger Edgar Obare blew the lid off their scam by sharing messages of Cabu Gah bragging to his friends on WhatsApp how he will use the money raised by well-wishers to buy a new Subaru.

The motive of the scam was for Cabu Gah to buy a new car after his car was involved in an accident and written off.

Safaricom has intervened and blocked Shirleen’s Mchanga account dubbed ‘Baby Shower Siters’, following Obare’s expose.

Well-wishers who contributed towards Shirleen’s fake cause are being refunded back their money by Safaricom.

