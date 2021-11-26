Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 26 November 2021 – The management of the Cooperative University of Kenya is under fire over a banner linking rape to indecent dressing.

The banner, which was placed at the University’s main gate, described an acceptable dress code, with examples of women wearing such outfits.

“Dress how you want to be addressed,” the banner read.

Another message on the banner read, “Indecent dressing leads to sexual harassment and rape,”.

Some Kenyans on Twitter have lashed out at the institution for trying to justify rape.

Former Kiss 100 presenter Adelle Onyango led Kenyans in calling out the University’s management.

“Cooperative University of Kenya, shame on you for perpetuating victim-blaming, ” Adelle wrote.

Here are various reactions on Twitter after the photo of the banner went viral.

