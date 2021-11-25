Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 25, 2021 – Suspended Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has scored big in the graft case facing him after the state closed his file.

According to a court ruling delivered today, the government closed Mwendwa’s file.

Further, the court ordered the cash bail of Ksh4 million that he had deposited to secure his freedom be refunded.

The Prosecution had been granted seven days to prefer charges against the embattled FKF boss but when the matter came for mention virtually, it requested to close the file.

“We seek to close the file as we proceed with investigations at our own pace before we prefer charges against him,” prosecution said.

Following the new development, senior resident magistrate Wandia Nyamu allowed the state request to close the miscellaneous file.

“I therefore order this matter closed as prayed by the DPP,” Wandia stated.

Mwendwa’s lawyers led by Eric Mutua, Professor Tom Ojienda, Nelson Havi and John Khaminwa did not oppose the request by the DPP to close the investigations file for the time being.

Mwendwa was charged with abuse of office and misappropriation of tax payers’ money.

His team was also disbanded by Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, who formed a caretaker committee to run the football affairs in the country for the next six months.

The suspended boss had been freed on a bond of Ksh7 million with two sureties or a cash bail of Ksh4 million with two contact persons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST