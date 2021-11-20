Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 20 November 2021 – A disgruntled 2NK Sacco driver has taken to social media to air his grievances after he lost his job.

The driver had reported some rogue students who were smoking bhang and drinking alcohol inside the matatu to the police, leading to his unfair sacking.

Instead of the Sacco management appreciating him for being a responsible citizen and driver, he was harassed and his contract terminated.

“I have lost a job because of reporting the students who were smoking bhang and drinking alcohol inside the vehicle,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to an earlier report by DCI, the driver sensed a strong aroma of Cannabis Sativa coming from the back of the matatu as he ferried the students to Nairobi.

Upon checking the rearview mirror, he was shocked to see billowing smoke as the seemingly excited teenagers passed a joint amongst themselves, while others imbibed alcoholic drinks.

The concerned driver urged them to stop but the intoxicated students became unruly threatening him with dire consequences, as others warned him to mind his business and concentrate on driving them to Nairobi.

Incensed by the unbecoming conduct of the students, the driver decided to drive them to Sagana police station. But the students who were quick to notice the sudden detour, hurriedly disembarked from the vehicle as it made its way to the station.

They dangerously jumped from the windows of the matatu, leaving their half-smoked joints, half-filled bottles with liquor and luggage in the vehicle.

Following the incident, Detectives at Sagana police station summoned the school’s principal to help them identify the students.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.