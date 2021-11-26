Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 26 November 2021 – It’s now emerging that some rogue prison warders receive hefty bribes from inmates and sneak prohibited items into their cells.

According to a warder who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity, it’s not difficult to sneak in foodstuffs, cigarettes, drugs and mobile phones into the highly guarded prison.

To pass a meal of chapati and chicken/fish through the main gate, one has to part with Sh 5,000 which is shared among the warders.

The price tag for a mobile phone is Sh 10,000 which is delivered inside the prison cells with ease.

For sim cards and cigarettes, the amount demanded is Sh 2,000 and Sh 1,000 respectively.

“All you need is money and the doors will be opened,” the warder said.

An insider at the prison also revealed that inmates raise Sh 100,000 which is taken to a senior prison warder at the facility.

Known as ‘Warm Water’, the bribe is to make senior warders relax rules.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.