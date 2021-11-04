Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 November 2021 – Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has rallied behind Lillian Ng’ang’a after she called out Governor Alfred Mutua for threatening to kill her and her close friends, following their publicized split.

The vocal Senator appreciated the former Machakos County First Lady for being bold after she highlighted her plight in the media while in the company of her lawyer.

Omanga urged Kenyans to unite and deal with all forms of gender-based violence and advised Mutua to respect Lillian’s decisions and move on.

“I stand with Lilian Nganga and I’m enthused by her boldness and courage to firmly confront the challenges she is facing. We must end and ruthlessly deal with all forms of Gender-based violence. Ukiachwa achika,” Omanga wrote.

Lillian spoke to the press on Thursday morning and claimed that she had received death threats from Governor Mutua.

“Mr Mutua is overreacting to our separation. When I indicated that I wanted to move on with my life, he thought otherwise,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST