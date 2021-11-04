Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has become the first Tangatanga lawmaker to protest the decision by the government to put the troubled Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) under Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) management.

On Thursday, over 800 employees working at KEMSA were urged to work from home as the organisation undergoes restructuring.

The move, which will see hundreds lose jobs, has left the graft-ridden agency under the watch of KDF and the National Youth Service (NYS).

Commenting about the move, Omanga said it is dangerous for the government to militarise every institution, saying this poses a great danger to the country’s democracy.

Omanga said if Kenyans allow the government to militarise every institution then even the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission might be militarized before the 2022 General Election.

“Militarizing every institution in this country portends danger for our nascent democracy.

“Now KEMSA has been taken over by KDF. Which state institution is next? Could it be that the now normalised military takeovers are preparation for a takeover of IEBC? Am I overthinking?” Omanga wrote on her Twitter page on Thursday.

